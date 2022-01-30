American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

