Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

COLD opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

