AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of AMETEK worth $41,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.