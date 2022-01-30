AmonD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,635.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,635.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

