Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

