Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.