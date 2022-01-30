Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00013603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,645 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

