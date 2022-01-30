Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Holdings Increased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004,004 shares during the quarter. Amryt Pharma makes up 31.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 9.15% of Amryt Pharma worth $69,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

