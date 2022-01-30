ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.