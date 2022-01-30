Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

