Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $8.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the highest is $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

