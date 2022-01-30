Analysts Anticipate Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s earnings. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A..

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $541.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

