Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $82.87 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.