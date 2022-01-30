Analysts Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

