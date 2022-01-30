Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

