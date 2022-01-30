Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $545.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.30 million and the lowest is $492.36 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

O stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.