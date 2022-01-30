Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

RSG opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

