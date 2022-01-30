Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 475,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.