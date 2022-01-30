Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Public Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 84,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,112. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

