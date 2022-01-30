Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Aspen Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

