Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 755,282 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

