Analysts Expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 6.12. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

