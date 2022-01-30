Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $24.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $130.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

