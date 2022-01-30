Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.86 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

