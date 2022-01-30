Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

