Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $277.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the lowest is $272.94 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ferro by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

