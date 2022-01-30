Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post $31.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.24 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LVOX stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

