Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,422. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

