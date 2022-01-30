Analysts Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $8,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

