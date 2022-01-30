Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.57 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

