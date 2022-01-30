Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

UP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.