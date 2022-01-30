Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $77.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.14 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $304.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.89 million to $305.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.16 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $327.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $812.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

