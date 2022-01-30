Analyzing Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flywire and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 8 0 2.89 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 75.43%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 456.44%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $131.78 million 20.77 -$11.11 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.09 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.21

Flywire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

