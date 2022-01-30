Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.46 $970,000.00 ($0.64) -8.98

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies -4.28% -15.39% -4.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hippo beats Kingstone Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

