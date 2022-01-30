Analyzing TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million 0.41 -$600,000.00 $3.13 4.59 Doximity $206.90 million 37.82 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.41% 71.43% 28.85% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TSR and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60

Doximity has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.54%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than TSR.

Summary

Doximity beats TSR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

