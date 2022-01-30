Analyzing Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and Nerdwallet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 4.92 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -96.33 Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nerdwallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zynga and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 6 11 0 2.65 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $11.01, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Nerdwallet has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 120.56%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

Zynga beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

