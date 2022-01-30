Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

