Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

