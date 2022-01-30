AnimalGo Market Capitalization Tops $34.67 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

