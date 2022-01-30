Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,958.12

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $80,958.12 and approximately $65.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

