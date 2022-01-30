Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,012 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $442.09 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.