Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.07 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.37 or 0.00050977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $361.01 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

