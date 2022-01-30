Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 35.2% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 168,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 25.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $270.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

