Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

