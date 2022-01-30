Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Apollo Global Management worth $47,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $43,381,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

