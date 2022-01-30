Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 24,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,345,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 278.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

