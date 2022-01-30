Apollon Limassol 1-Day Volume Hits $12,945.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $512,018.55 and $12,945.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00179711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00076132 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00372525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

