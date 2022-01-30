Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.