Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.