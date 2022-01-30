Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $376,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.